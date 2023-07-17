Kids Who Were Rescued From Amazon Jungle 40 Days Post Plane Crash Discharged From Hospital

Four children rescued from the Amazon rainforest have been released from hospital and are in good shape, according to Colombian authorities. Last month, these children were found and rescued from the Amazon rainforest 40 days after a plane crash.

The four children, aged between 1 and 13, were being treated at Colombia’s Military Hospital in Bogota since they were found on June 9. On Friday, July 14, they were discharged from the medical facility and have been shifted to a shelter home, said Astrid Garces, director of the Colombian Children Welfare Agency ICBF at a press conference.

Children rescued from Amazon Rainforest after plane crash, to stay at shelter home

The children have been staying at one of the 188 shelters the agency runs across Colombia. While talking about their condition, Garces said, " Considering everything they went through, they are actually well." Further, he added, "Their physical health is perfect, and in the hospital, they started receiving care from a team of psychologists and anthropologists.”

As per the ICBF, the case of these children would be presented in the family court to determine who will get legal custody over the four children, through a process known as “reinstatement of right.” Notably, their grandparents have made an appeal to the children to be returned to them. However, there is no information provided by ICBF which called this a "private matter."

Missing children found 40 days after mishap in Amazon Jungle

Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Tien Ranoque Mucutuy Soleiny, Jacobombaire Mucutuy, and infant Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy were stuck in the Amazon jungle on May 1 after a deadly plane crash. In that plane crash, their mother Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia alongside other passengers and the pilot on the aircraft were killed, reported AP.

The traces pointing towards their survival led to a massive military-led search involving more than a hundred Colombian special forces and 70 indigenous scouts combing the area. During the search operation, for weeks, the officials found tantalising clues, including footprints, a dirty diaper and a bottle. Finally, in June the children were found and the Colombian President Gustavo Petro named them, "Children of the jungle”.