Kilauea Volcano Erupts On Hawaii's Big Island After Quakes, Residents Told To Stay Home

The Kilauea volcano has erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on December 21. While taking to Twitter, Hawaii’s National Park also confirmed the news and informed that the eruption began late on Sunday within the Halema'uma'u crater, shortly after 9.30pm local time. Following the eruption, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake was also reported in the area, according to the USGS.

In a series of updates, the USGS said that an eruption has commenced within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. They further added that the “situation is rapidly evolving” and HVO will issue another statement when more information is available. The HVO has raised Kīlauea’s volcano alert to ‘Warning’ level, and additionally, the aviation alert level is now colour code ‘Red’, which is the highest warnings available.

NWS urge to avoid exposure to ash

An advisory was also issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. The NWS also announced that ash caused by the eruption will likely fall in the communities of Pahala, Wood Valley, Naalehu and Ocean view. They said that those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimise exposure.

In an official statement, the NOAA’s National Weather Service said, “Webcams and radar data indicate a strong eruption has occurred at Halemaumau crater. Low-level trade winds will push any embedded ask toward the southwest, and any ash fallout will likely occur over the Kau District and highway 11 southwest of the town of the volcano”.

They further added, “Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimise exposure”.

The HVO said that they had been monitoring the changes in the volcano for some time. They said that for the past several weeks, they recorded ground deformation and earthquake rates at Kīlauea Volcano’s summit and upper East Rift Zone that have exceeded background levels observed since the conclusion of the 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse.

