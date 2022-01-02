Kim Jong Un Admits North Korea Has Food Problem In New Years Speech, Chalks Goals For 2022

At a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un put food shortages and other domestic challenges front and centre as he spelled out his goals for New Year 2022. The meetings took place on the tenth anniversary of Kim's takeover of Korea following his father's death in 2011.

During a speech that concluded a crucial five-day summit of his Korean Workers' Party, Kim Jong Un recognised that the country has a "food problem." On Saturday, state media source KCNA summarised the year-end address, which included emergency epidemic preventive work. Throughout the pandemic, North Korea has remained silent, further isolating itself from the rest of the world, and has refused to recognise even a single domestic case of COVID-19.

Severe floods in several of the country's most fertile rice-growing regions exacerbated the problem. Hundreds of thousands of people, or up to 10% of the country's population, were thought to have died of starvation during this time. In June, Kim admitted that the country was facing a tight food situation as a result of the typhoon and floods expected in 2020.

North Korea short of around 860,000 tonnes of food

North Korea is short of around 860,000 tonnes of food, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which would be enough for just over two months' worth of supplies. Kim acknowledged unfavourable conditions this year, according to KCNA, and expressed his desire to raise agricultural productivity and comprehensively solve the country's food dilemma.

The majority of Kim's address was devoted to the country's need to increase agricultural productivity. He also lauded military achievements accomplished during his tenth year in office, but made no particular mention of South Korea or the United States, except from a brief mention of policy directions for inter-Korean relations and foreign affairs. While the North Korean leader did not specify the extent of food scarcity, the World Food Organization has warned that the country will face significant food shortages in 2021, including a shortage of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of rice.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP