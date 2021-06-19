Kim Jong Un Appoints New Politburo Members And Reinforces Party Discipline

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently appointed new members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea’s (WPK) powerful politburo and reinforced the discipline within party ranks, state media KCNA reported on June 19. The decisions were made at the fourth and last day of the WPK’s plenary meeting, where Kim, heading the party’s central committee, reviewed organisational and ideological issues. WPK elected two new members to the central committee’s powerful politburo, according to KCNA.

As per reports, the new members include Thae Hyong Chol, vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as a new member, and U Sang Chol, an official at the party's Central Auditing Commission, as an alternate member. During the session, as the head of North Korea’s central leadership organ, Kim even pointed out “serious problems” with the lifestyle of some of the members of the party leadership. The party members, on the other hand, expressed “remorse” for failing to live up to the expectations, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un ‘ready for US confrontation’

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that during earlier sessions, Kim called for measures to tackle the “tense” food situation caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, typhoons witnessed last year. He also noted that the overall economy of the country had improved in the first half of the year and the total industrial output grew 25% from that of a year before. Further, North Korea’s Workers’ Party pledged to direct all its efforts to farming this year along with discussing ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un even ordered his government to be fully prepared for a confrontation with the Biden administration. Kim issued the order on Thursday while clarifying the steps the North must take in response to the policy direction of the new US government of President Joe Biden during an ongoing ruling party meeting in Pyongyang. KCNA further quoted Kim as saying, such preparation is necessary to “protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state”.

(Image: AP)