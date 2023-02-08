Kim Jong-Un Attends Banquet With Daughter & Wife To Celebrate Army's Founding Day: See Pic

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, accompanied by his daughter, paid a visit to the country's military troops to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army, according to AP on Wednesday. The occasion highlights the "unstoppable power" of the nuclear-armed military. The visit coincides with signs that North Korea is gearing up for a grand military parade in the capital city, Pyongyang, where it is expected to display its latest advancements in its nuclear weapons program, causing concern among its neighboring countries and the United States.

This comes amid speculations raised about North Korea’s supreme leader's health, after his alleged disappearance before the mass parade slated to be held this week, Fox News reported on Monday.

Furthmore, this was Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old, fourth known public appearance alongside her father, Kim Jong Un. During the event, she was seen standing near her father as he greeted senior officials and sat beside him at a table. Analysts believe that by bringing his daughter to events related to his military, the North Korean leader intends to send a message to the world that he has no plans to give up his nuclear weapons, which he views as the key to ensuring his own survival and maintaining his family's rule.

Kim was accompanied by his wife

State media released photos of the celebration, which appeared to take place at the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang, showing military officials applauding during a banquet. Kim Jong Un and his daughter, walked down a red carpet alongside Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, while holding hands. In a speech given during the event, Kim described it as his "greatest honor" to serve as the supreme commander of what he referred to as the "strongest army in the world," one that is "answering the call of the times and history".

The relevance of 8th February in North Korea

The founding of the North Korean army is celebrated on February 8th and is considered an important holiday in North Korea. The holiday commemorates the creation of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) on February 8th, 1948. The KPRA was the armed force of the Workers' Party of Korea, which was established in the northern part of Korea during the country's division.

The roots of the North Korean army can be traced back to the armed resistance against Japanese colonial rule in Korea in the early 20th century. During World War II, the Soviet Union and the United States agreed to temporarily occupy Korea to defeat Japan, leading to the division of the country into two separate states: North Korea and South Korea. The KPRA was created as a result of these events and was initially made up of former guerrilla fighters and anti-Japanese resistance forces.

Over time, the KPRA evolved into the Korean People's Army (KPA), which became the official military of North Korea after the country's establishment as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 1948. The founding of the North Korean Army is seen as a symbol of the country's independence and sovereignty, and it is celebrated as a significant event in the country's history. The holiday is marked by military parades, ceremonies, and other festivities, and it is seen as an opportunity for the North Korean people to show their support for the military and the state.