Kim Jong Un Blew Up Liaison Office Over Alleged Malicious Content On Wife, Family: Report

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un ordered to destroy the liaison office after reportedly “dirty” and “ insulting” depictions of his wife in the anti-Pyongyang leaflets. On June 16, North Korea confirmed that it destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and cut all communication lines with South Korea amid rising tension in the Korean peninsula.

The anti-Pyongyang leaflets allegedly carried “provocative” images of Kim’s wife Ri Sol Ju which made the North’s leader furious, leading to the destruction of the liaison office in Kaesong, just north of the border. Satellite images provided by commercial company Maxar Technologies showed that the building remained standing but heavily damaged after the explosion.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Russian media outlet TASS that the leaflets bore a “special kind of dirty, insulting” propaganda aimed at the leader’s wife. He said that the images were photoshopped in such a “low-grade way” that it became the final straw in the deteriorating inter-Korean relationship.

North Korea’s military had also threatened to re-enter the zones demilitarized under inter-Korean peace agreements after defectors started floating the anti-Pyongyang leaflets. Later, decided to suspend “military action” plans against South Korea in a sudden de-escalation attempt after destroying liaison office.

Old tool of propaganda

However, Pyongyang has reportedly started to reinstall loudspeakers, an old tool of propaganda, in the demilitarized zone along the South Korean border in its latest step to violate inter-Korean peace agreements. According to media reports, South Korean officials are also considering to install their own loudspeakers near the border but will wait for broadcast.

The inter-Korean relations took a major hit after defectors started floating the leaflets to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions. The activist groups have continued sending rice, medicine, and face masks to North Korea via sea, as “humanitarian” gesture despite legal action from South Korean authorities.

