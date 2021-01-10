Kim Jong Un Casts Doubts Over Korean Unification, Acknowledges 'serious Situation'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the 8th ruling party congress, said that inter-Korean relations were on the brink of catastrophe and prospects for unification now bleaker than before the historic 2018 summit. On Friday, the North Korean leader continued with his report as the 8th Workers' Party Congress entered the fourth day.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the report pointed out that inter-Korean relations have reached an impasse. The two nations should aim to resolve the current state of affairs and move toward peace and unification. At the risk of the confrontation intensifying, the two nations will experience the "pain of division" in an atmosphere of a "threat of war," the agency reported.

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong-un Says US 'biggest Enemy'; Vows To Develop More Nuclear Weapons

"It is no exaggeration to say that North-South relations have now returned to the pre-[2018] Panmunjom Declaration state, the dream of unification is now even further away," Kim Jong Un is reported to have said.

"If [South Korea] really wants peace and unification and is concerned about the future and the fate of the nation and future generations, it should not just look on this serious situation and should take active measures to resolve and improve existing inter-Korean relations, which are on the verge of disaster," the report added.

Read: IN PICS | Kim Jong Un Opens North Korea's Major Political Event, Admits Party Mistakes

Read: 'I Will Work Hard': Kim Jong Un Thanks North Koreans For Support In Rare New Year Letter

'Our biggest enemy'

Earlier in the day, Kim Jong Un declared the United States as North Korea's "biggest enemy". He also informed that the nuclear-powered submarine project is now complete, as per the state media reports. Kim has also called to develop smaller, adaptable nuclear weapons. The North Korean leader's statement comes in just weeks before Biden's inauguration as the next US President, which follows a thunderous relationship between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.

Kim and Trump engaged in a dispute followed by a diplomatic relationship that featured headline-making summits and a declaration of 'love' from the US President but no major progress took place, with the process deadlocked after a meeting in Hanoi broke up over sanctions relief.

Kim told the five-yearly congress of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea that Pyongyang should focus and be developed for subverting the US, "the biggest obstacle for our revolution" and "our biggest enemy", as per KCNA reports. "No matter who is in power, the true nature of its policy against North Korea will never change," it quoted him, without mentioning Biden's name.

(With agency inputs)

Read: North Korea's Kim Opens Congress With Policy Failures Admission