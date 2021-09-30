Kim Jong Un Declares US 'threat' Against North Korea Remains Unchanged, Rules Out Dialogue

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday, 29 September, slammed the United States for maintaining its "hostile policy" toward his country and said that Washington's "threat" against his country remains utterly unchanged under US President Joe Biden. In a policy speech to his legislature, Kim rejected the US proposal for a dialogue, calling it an attempt to mask hostility. He said that under the Joe Biden administration, the US military threat and hostile policy against North Korea have not changed at all but have become more "cunning", according to the Yonhap news agency.

While speaking in parliament, Kim noted that the US is touting “diplomatic engagement” and “dialogue without preconditions”. However, he added that the US efforts are no more than a “petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts”. Kim went on to condemn the US declarations as nothing more than a “facade” to mask their deception and hostile acts, and an extension of hostile policy from past administrations.

Moreover, Kim also said that South Korea “still follows the US” and that “mutual respect must be guaranteed and unfair views and double standards attitude dropped” before countries could declare an official end to the 1950-53 Korean war, which ended with a truce but not a peace treaty. He expressed a desire to restore an inter-Korean hotline in early October, a move that could help repair frayed ties with Seoul. However, Kim also urged South Korea to abandon its “double-dealing attitude” and “hostile viewpoint”.

US bears ‘no hostile intent’

The US, on the other hand, on Wednesday said that it bears “no hostile intent” towards North Korea and remains open to the idea of negotiations. According to The Guardian, a State Department spokesperson said that the US hopes that Kim Jong Un’s administration will respond “positively” to the outreach. They added that Washington supports “inter-Korean cooperation” as aiding stability on the peninsula.

Meanwhile, the latest development comes after North Korea tested what it said was a hypersonic gliding missile. The US has condemned the recent missile test and stressed that it was open to the possibility of an end-of-war declaration between North and South Korea. It is to mention that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes are banned under the UNSC resolutions, and it is subject to multiple international sanctions. However, North Korea has not shown any willingness to give up its arsenals, which it says is needed to defend itself against a "US invasion".

(Image: AP)