Kim Jong Un: Dictator Or Alcoholic Insomniac? South Korean Spies Suggest The Latter

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has spiralled into a "vicious cycle" of pulling all-nighters that include countless rounds of smoking and drinking, South Korean spies have claimed in a bombshell revelation. As per the New York Post, the habits have apparently affected his weight, which Seoul’s National Intelligence Service says has increased to over 300 pounds.

In an update shared on Wednesday, the service said it has been “intensely” monitoring the tyrant's health after his father Kim Jong Il succumbed to a cardiac arrest in 2011. Two years ago, reports emerged that Kim Jong Un had shed almost 50 pounds. However, Seoul suggested this week citing AI analysis of recent images that he had gained all of it back and is “estimated to weigh over 140 kilograms", the New York Post reported.

South Korea claims Kim Jong Un engaging in heavy boozing

According to Yoo Sang-bum, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee, the 5 feet 8 inches tall leader is also “engaging in excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption”, hoarding American imports like Marlboro cigarettes. Furthermore, Kim has been consumed by a “vicious cycle” of such activities that have further aggravated his “significant sleep disorders”.

“He appeared tired with clear dark circles around his eyes during his public appearance on May 16,” the lawmaker said, adding that Kim is also taking doses of “medications such as zolpidem, for the treatment of insomnia". The explosive claims made by Seoul come during Pyongyang's steadfast secrecy on its leader's health. Details of Kim's health have rarely made it out to the public, thanks to the state-controlled media.

Nonetheless, he was quoted in March by Yonhap news agency that he always stays up late, sometimes until at least 5 in the morning. Kim's downward spiral also includes “scratches and bruises” on his arms, an indication of his “stress-induced dermatitis", according to the South Korean lawmaker.

The shocking report comes days after a childhood friend of Kim told Radio Free Asia cast doubt on the existence of a male heir, stating that the North Korean leader made no mention of his son any time the duo had intimate conversations about their personal lives.