Kim Jong Un Executes 2 Lawmakers In Anti-COVID Drive, Locks Down Capital Pyongyang

Sources of South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on November 26 that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been acting ‘irrationally’ as he ordered the execution of two lawmakers, clamped down the capital Pyongyang to stem novel coronavirus, prohibited fishing in seas, and commanded his cabinet not to commit any act to provoke the US over uncertainty about Biden’s stance. According to Associated Press, North Korean lawmakers told reporters after attending a private briefing by the National Intelligence Service that Kim has been displaying “excessive anger”.

Citing North Korea’s National Intelligence Service, lawmaker Ha Tae-Keung told AP that leader Kim Jong Un has been frantic about the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath on the economy. He ordered the overseas diplomats to exercise caution as he has been wary about President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policies towards North Korea. While the US President Donald Trump has been an exception among the US leaders to personally engage with a communist leader as the two held three unprecedented meetings, the new president-elect had called North Korea’s autocratic ruler a “thug”.

Read: Joe Biden Touts Possibility Of Immunising Americans Against COVID-19 By Late Dec-early Jan

Read: Top California Air, Climate Regulator Hopes To Run Biden EPA

Biden condemns Trump for dealing with 'thugs'

It may have been highly unlikely that President-elect Joe Biden would have been North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's preferred candidate for the US presidency, according to Ambassador Joseph Yun, a former US special representative for North Korea policy during both Obama and Trump presidency. Biden had earlier launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump saying, that the President embraced “guys like the thugs in North Korea and the president in China and Putin and others.”

Lawmaker Ha Tae-Keun said that Kim ordered the execution of a high-profile money changer in Pyongyang, without giving out the name. The minister was held responsible for North Korea’s depreciation of currency exchange rates. Another prominent lawmaker was executed in August over defying government regulation of import-export of international goods, he informed. Kim imposed a strict ban in northern Janggang province and Pyongyang as he restricted people from fishing and activities related to salt production in order to curb transmission of the coronavirus into the water bodies.

(with inputs from AP)

Read: Biden Hails Extraordinarily Effective Vaccines, Says US 'on Track' To Begin Immunisation

Read: China Will Have To Play By Rules; US To Rejoin WHO: Biden