Kim Jong Un Issues 'secret Order' To Prevent Soaring Suicides In North Korea: Reports

Why you’re reading this: Authoritarian leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has issued a "secretive order" for the officials to prevent increasing suicides across the country, labelling it as a "treason against socialism". North Korea, officially known as Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has recorded a worrying spike in its suicide rate as more and more people have resorted to taking their own lives this year, government officials told Radio Free Asia.

3 things you need to know

● Kim Jong Un issued the confidential suicide prevention order during an emergency meeting held in each of North Korea's provinces of the party committee leaders across the city and country level, a source from the northeastern province of North Hamgyong told RFA’s Korean Service.

● The accelerated suicide rate this year has caused concern among the government's officials about North Koreans' mental well-being. In most instances, whole families ended their lives together.

● As several shocking cases of suicide came to light, North Korean authorities said that suicide has had a greater social impact than starvation across the country.

Is North Korea experiencing soaring suicides?

North Korea's suicide rate tallies were up by about 40% compared to last year in 2022, as per the data released by South Korean National Intelligence Service. In order to put an end to the worrying trend, Kim has ordered the local government to take preventative measures to slump the rising suicide cases. World Health Organization (WHO) data reveals that there were 8.2 suicides for every 100,000 people in North Korea in 2019.

There are a lot of internal unrest factors in North Korea due to the hardships of people,” the South Korean spy agency said, adding that the violent crimes were also on rise as North Koreans struggled to make ends meet amid economic challenges.

What is the order issued by Kim Jong Un?

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has ordered government officials to take responsibility for preventing suicides in their personal jurisdictions. He underscored that the state officials will be held accountable individually for the figures of suicides recorded in the regions that they govern. “It was emphasized that the responsible officials will be held jointly accountable, because ‘suicide is a clear social challenge and treason against the country," a North Korean official told RFA on condition of anonymity. Kim issued a "confidential" suicide prevention order in emergency meetings that were held to discuss the country's suicide problem.

“Our meeting was held at the provincial party committee’s building located in Pohang district, in the city of Chongjin,” the official was reported saying. “The large number of suicide cases in the province was revealed and some officials … could not hide their anxious expressions," he added.

What could be the cause of skyrocketing suicides in North Korea?

The suicide notes recovered by North Korean officials have revealed that people resort to ending their lives due to poor financial status, as well as the country's social system. “[The attendees] were shocked by the disclosure of suicide notes that criticized the country and the social system,” the source from Ryanggang told RFA, describing the discussions held at the meeting in Ryanggang province chaired by Kim Jong Un. Poverty and lack of food provision were also found to be the leading cause of the spike in suicides. “Despite the suicide prevention policy ratified by the General Secretary, the officials were not able to come up with an appropriate solution,” the DPRK official reportedly informed.

“Most of the suicides were caused by severe poverty and starvation, so no one can come up with a countermeasure right now," he furthermore noted. “In the city of Hyesan, a 10-year-old boy was living with his grandmother after his parents died of starvation, but they took their own lives by eating rat poison,” he stated. “It brought great sadness to all who saw it.” Elsewhere, a couple in their 60s committed suicide by hanging from a tree in the mountains. A family of four killed themselves by ingesting potassium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical after having their last meal together. “Family suicide is a final act of defiance against a hopeless system,” the source was quoted as saying by the outlet.