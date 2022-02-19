Kim Jong-un Leaves Hundreds Stranded In Freezing Cold To Deliver Speech On Kim Jong-il

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made hundreds of people stand in freezing temperatures, while he used hidden heaters during an outdoor remembrance ceremony for his father Kim Jong-Il last Tuesday. The event to mark the 80th birth anniversary of the deceased leader, who died in 2011, was organised in the northern city of Samjiyon where maximum temperatures were reportedly 5°F (-15°C). During the program, electric wires were seen at the end of the long elevated seating area where the authoritarian leader was seen congregated with his officials.

According to state media reports, the existence of wires suggested that Kim Jong-un used 'hidden heaters' to keep himself warm, leaving hundreds of attendees shivering in the mind-numbing cold. Judging by the clump of wires heading under the red carpet, it was pervasive to believe that "he had heaters under there," NK News correspondent Colin Zwirko claimed in a Twitter post. The report also noted that the attendees were made to stand without necessary head gloves, scarves, ear-warmers, and headcovers, leaving them to endure the chill, while he and his cronies enjoyed "secret heaters," pictures from the event revealed.

Kim Jong-un delivered 30 min speech

Addressing the crowd on his father's 80th birth anniversary, Kim delivered a 30 minutes speech. The celebration of the Kim family s dictatorship was a part of the first National Meeting since July 2019. Top Korean official Ri Il Hwan praised Kim Jong-un for his challenging "US imperialists" and stepping up missile tests as a sign of "revolutionary legacy," state media reported. The event was followed by an evening gala as well as a fireworks show in North Korea’s capital city Pyongyang.

The ceremony was also attended by Kim's sister who accompanied him on the podium. The event took place on February 15, a day before Kim Jong-Il's birthday the next day. The deceased North Korean leader reportedly has a long history with Samjiyon. As per records, cited by Daily Mail, Kim's father was born in a "secret camp" at Mount Paektu in 1942 near Samjiyon. However, Soviet records suggest he was born in eastern Russia.

This is not the first time Kim Jong-un has been called out for his brutal regime. In 2019, he was caught using a heated in Jungphyonh greenhouse farm whole delivering a speech in freezing December.

(Image: AP)