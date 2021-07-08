Kim Jong Un Lost Around 44 Pounds But Facing No Major Health Issues: South Korean Spies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lost up to 44 pounds but has no major health issues affecting his rule, stated a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency. As per a Bloomberg report, Kim Byung-kee who is a lawyer briefed by the spy agency said that the National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim has recently lost between 10 kilograms and 20 kilograms. He told the reporters, “If there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that drugs are being imported to the clinic that's in charge of Kim's health, but that was not detected.”

The lawyer also added that the North Korean leader continues to host “hours-long meetings” and there is nothing peculiar about the way he walks. Kim was out of the public eye for the most part of May until he appeared in the June video when he looked much slimmer. North Korean state media also ran a story later citing a citizen as saying that several people in the country ‘broke down in tears’ at the sight of thinner Kim. In June, while Kim also informed the country to prepare for extended COVID-19 restrictions and food shortages, the North Korean leader’s thin appearance additionally triggered health speculations.

Reportedly, Kim’s health matters in Seoul, Washington, Tokyo and other world capitals because he has not publicly appointed his successor to lead the secretive country. Hence, all eyes were on Kim as the images of his June 15 meeting were released the next day and showed that Kim lost a large amount of weight. Some observers have reportedly said that Kim who is about 170 centimetres (5 feet, 8 inches) tall and has previously weighed 140 kilograms or 308 pounds, appeared to have lost about 10-20 kilograms or 22-44 pounds. At the time, Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification said that it is not a sign of illness but of improved health of the leader.

North Korea Facing 'Food Crisis'

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN’s) Food and Agricultural Organisation forecast stated that North Korea is facing a food shortage of around 860,000 tonnes this year. FAO also raised concerns over the possibility of North Korea experiencing a “harsh lean period” as early as next month. While the secretive nation is under multiple sets of global sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, as per Bloomberg report, the nation has long struggled to feed its people as it suffers chronic food shortages.

Just last month, North Korea admitted last month it was tackling a “current food crisis” as the COVID-19 pandemic and a range of summer storms and floods added to the pressure on the crippling economy. Reportedly, the FAO document which had a reference date of Monday has projected North Korea to produce a “near-average level” of 5.6 million tonnes of grain in 2021. This value is reportedly around 1.1 million tonnes short of the actual amount required to feed the entire population along with "commercial imports officially planned at 205,000 tonnes.”

The report added that North Korea will likely face a food shortage of around 860,000 tonnes. "If this gap is not adequately covered through commercial imports and/or food aid, households could experience a harsh lean period from August to October," it said.

IMAGE: AP