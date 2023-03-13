Amid the growing tension in the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-Un has instructed the army to step up its deterrence posture around the region. According to Sputnik, the draconian North Korean leader ordered the deterrence measures in light of the increasing “provocations" by the US and South Korean forces. Over the past two years, the tensions between the two Koreas have escalated dramatically. While North Korea continues to test fire a barrage of missiles, the United States and South Korea have been involved in conducting excessive joint military deals in the region.

According to Sputnik, the Korean leader gave out the deterrence order when he was chairing a meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission. The North Korean leader urged the military to adopt a series of measures that are meant to prevent turning the tensions into a “hot war”. Citing local news outlets, Sputnik reported that the North Korean bloc discussed adopting “important practical steps for making more effective, powerful and offensive use of the nation’s war deterrent in coping with the present situation in which the war provocations of the US and South Korea are reaching the red line”.

The test firing and military drills escalate tensions in the Korean Peninsula

According to Sputnik, the meeting came in light of the increasing US-South Korean drills in the region. The highly anticipated “Freedom Shield” operation kicked off on Monday and will be running until March 23. “The Korea-US alliance will prepare for the Freedom Shield training while maintaining a firm readiness against potential provocations by the North Korean military,” a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said last week as per the report by Sputnik. The "Warrior Shield" operation, on the other hand, will feature live fire exercises across a wide range of domains including, air, land sea, cyber and even space. Overall the drills and the military exercises from both sides have escalated tensions in the Korean Peninsula to a great extent.