Kim Jong Un Pays Tribute To His Grandfather And Regime Founder Kim II Sung

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently paid a visit to Kumsusan Palace of the Sun to pay tribute to his late grandfather and regime founder Kim Il Sung on the 26th anniversary of his death. According to reports, Kim Jong Un’s visit to his grandfather’s mausoleum coincides with the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to South Korea.

Kim Jong Un skipped Sung’s birthday celebrations

Earlier this year in April, North Korea celebrated Kim Il Sung’s birthday. The public event was, however, missed by Kim Jong Un which raised many questions about his health in the international community. The North Korean leader's absence from such an important national event prompted international media to speculate on multiple theories, while some reports even claimed that the leader was seriously ill or even brain dead.

The rumours about the North Korean leader’s health were proven unfounded when on May 1 Kim Jong Un reportedly attended a factory opening after three weeks of being away from the public eye. The North Korean leader looked healthy during his appearance.

‘Shining Success’ against COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic as a “shining success” earlier this week. As per Korean state media reports, while speaking at the Worker’s Party of Korea meeting, Kim Jong Un said his government had “prevented the inroad of the malignant virus” and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation even as the world continues to battle COVID-19.

North Korea has reported no cases of COVID-19 infection to date; however, the country had repeatedly been slammed by experts who accuse Jong Un of concealing information. Meanwhile, the Korean leader stressed that the “success” has been achieved by far-sighted leadership of Party Central Committee as well as a voluntary spirit for the people who followed all the government’s directives.

