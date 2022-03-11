Kim Jong-un Pays Visit To Satellite Launch Test Site, Evaluates Situation On Ground

North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong-un recently visited the satellite test facility, Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, which is located on the west coast of the country, where he advocated for modernisation, as per the reports of Pyongyang's state media, Korean Central News Agency. Sohae Satellite Launching Ground has been used to successfully launch a satellite into orbit. However, it can also be used for numerous tests involving technology similar to that utilised in intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Kim evaluated the current state of the ground and advanced the task of modernising it on an expansion basis so that various rockets could be launched to carry multi-purpose satellites, including a military reconnaissance satellite, in the future. He also set responsibilities to rebuild the launching ground zone and the facilities for the general assembly and trial gearing of rockets and satellites in order to permit the launch of big carrier rockets. Kim also gave orders on increasing the capacity of the engine ground jet test site, assuring the convenience of carrier rocket transit, and upgrading the ecological environment around the launching area, according to Korean Central News Agency. Observers perceive the North's space development programme as part of its efforts to improve its ICBM capability.

South Korea's defence ministry urged Kim Jong-un administration to immediately halt actions

South Korea's defence ministry urged North Korea to immediately halt actions that exacerbate regional tensions, while also seriously criticising the ballistic missile launches as a violation of repeated United Nations Security Council resolutions. South Korea and the United States agreed that Pyongyang's satellite development tests were those of a new ICBM system. They suggest that North Korea's ballistic missile launches on February 27 and March 5 appear to be linked to its new intercontinental ballistic missile system, which was first shown at a military parade in October 2020.

In the meanwhile, Pyongyang was asked to react to requests for talks by the unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean issues. Cha Duck-Chul, who is the deputy spokesperson for the unification ministry stated that the government will thoroughly prepare for all possibilities while closely monitoring related moves, such as Kim's visit to the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, in collaboration with the international community, including the United States.

Image: AP