Kim Jong Un Reviews 'invincible' Weaponry, Powerful Missiles At Military Convention

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on October 12 reviewed the powerful missiles at an exhibition, manufactured to launch in case of a war scenario and retaliation to the US. At the event, the latter vowed to bolster the military capacity and establish “invincible” weaponry and forces to cope with “persistent US hostility,” North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday. In his impassioned speech at a rare exhibition of weapons systems, deposed leader Kim said that North Korea’s military might isn’t focused on targetting the South Koreans, as he stressed that there should not be another war pitting the Korean citizens. Kim lambasted the US for driving a wedge between the two Korean peninsula countries, adding that Washington was driving the “instability” in the region. Furthermore, he threatened the US with “an invincible military capability that no one can dare challenge,” reported KCNA.

North Korea’s powerful weaponry system was on display marking the country’s ruling Workers’ Party’s 76th birthday. It was, however, the first event in months in which Kim participated. The event was also the first of a kind since the autocratic Kim Jong-Un assumed leadership of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in 2011. An array of newly developed weapons and missiles that included intercontinental ballistic missile systems that have been test-launched were put up on display for a public view. For over several years, North Korea only paraded the tested missiles munitions at the country’s military events.

[In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks in front of what the North says an intercontinental ballistic missile displayed at an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Credit: AP]

[In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, visits an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Kim reviewed the rare exhibition and vowed to build an “invincible” military. Credit: AP]

North Korea displays powerful new ICBM it unveiled last year

KCNA quoted Yang Wook, a military expert who teaches at South Korea’s Hannam University, as saying that North Korea displayed some of the high profile weaponry including what appeared to be a new ICBM that North Korea disclosed during a military parade last year but did not test yet. “That missile mounted on an 11-axel launch vehicle during the parade is considered to be the North’s biggest-yet ICBM,” the latter informed the news agency. Other weapons on display included ICBM that North Korea tested in 2017; ballistic missiles that can be fired from submarines or a train; solid-fueled, short-range missiles; and a developmental hypersonic missile that had its first test flight last month, according to KCNA.

[In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an exhibition of weapons systems in Pyongyang. Credit: AP]