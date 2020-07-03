Kim Jong Un Says 'far-sighted Leadership' Prevented COVID-19 From Making Inroads

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly told a politburo meeting of ruling Workers Party that Pyongyang has prevented the coronavirus from making inroads in the country. The state-run news agency KCNA reported that Kim presided over the meeting and reviewed the work of the past 6 months for preventing the spread on coronavirus in North Korea.

“We have thoroughly prevented the inroads of the malignant virus and maintained stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis,” said Kim, in a statement carried by KCNA.

North Korea has not reported a single case of coronavirus so far which the Politburo had reportedly called a result of the country’s top-class emergency anti-epidemic measures from the outset. It remains almost impossible for foreign media to independently confirm the coronavirus situation in the country due to the lack of press freedom.

At the meeting, North’s supreme leader reportedly stressed the need to maintain “maximum alert” on the anti-epidemic front, and also criticised officials for lack of attention and “chronic attitude”. KCNA reported that Kim issued warning that any hasty relaxation in anti-epidemic measures will result in “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis”. He also called on all the sectors to further strengthen the emergency anti-epidemic work till the danger of pandemic is over.

'Long road ahead'

While North has not officially reported a single case of coronavirus, it has crossed a sombre mark of 10 million cases worldwide last week, with deaths related to COVID-19 more than 521,000, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the countries not taking the pandemic seriously and refusing to allocate resources to combat the health emergency will face a “long and hard road ahead”. During a virtual press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused some nations of adopting a fragmented approach in combating the novel coronavirus.

