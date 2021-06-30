Kim Jong Un Says 'great Crisis' Triggered By Unspecified Lapse In Quarantine Measures

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 29 said that a “grave” situation prompted by quarantine negligence has created the crisis. He also indicated a COVID-19 risk that could reportedly affect his regime even though the country has publicly not admitted even a single coronavirus infection. There are still no details of the nature of the “crucial” incident in the report from the state’s official Korean Central News Agency on June 30. As Kim credited shortcomings in coronavirus preventions that caused a “great crisis,” it further raised the speculation of a mass outbreak in the country.

The official news agency left out the actual lapse that had prompted Kim to call upon the Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, but as per The Associated Press, experts believe that North Korea could be tackling a major setback in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. North Korea has not publicly announced a single case of coronavirus infection even though authorities reportedly tested thousands of people and sharing a porous border with China, where the pandemic first began.

Kim said “senior officials in charge of important state affairs neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the party on taking organizational, institutional, material, scientific and technological measures as required by the prolonged state emergency epidemic prevention campaign,” according to the KCNA.

He added, this “caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences.”

Party recalled an unspecified member

The state media report also stated that the North Korean leader “seriously pointed out that chronic irresponsibility and incompetence of cadres at present bring artificial difficulties to the implementation of the Party's policies and become a major brake doing tremendous harm to the development of the revolutionary work.”

Further, the report also said that the party recalled an unspecified member of the Politburo’s influential Presidium that consists of Kim and four other officials. As per AP, Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification said that the reference indicated Kim might replace his Cabinet Premier Kim Tok Hun who would be held responsible for the shortcomings of the government’s work during COVID-19.

“There is no possibility that North Korea will ever admit to an infection — even if there were mass transmissions, the North will definitely not reveal such developments and will continue to push forward an anti-virus campaign it has claimed to be the greatest,” Hong said.

“But it’s also clear that something significant happened and it was big enough to warrant a reprimanding of senior officials. This could mean mass infections or some sort of situation where a lot of people were put at direct risk of infections.”

IMAGE: AP

(With AP inputs)