Kim Jong Un Says Latest ICBM Launch Proves North Korea’s Ability To Contain US Nuke Threat

Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un warned the newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which Pyongyang tested on Friday, confirms North Korea has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain outside nuclear threats, particularly from the United States and its allies, reported Sputnik. The North Korean leader further said that the US and its alliance would lead themselves to “their self-destruction,” over their alleged provocative steps against North Korea, state media reported Saturday.

The latest threat by Kim Jong Un comes a day following the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, which North Korea's neighbours said showed a potential ability to reach anywhere in the United States. According to North Korea's Central News Agency, the launch was observed by the dictator along with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter, whose existence had not been publicly confirmed prior, reported Sputnik. Observers stated Kim observing the missile launch with his family suggested that he was confident in its success.

North Korea attempting to fail US defences

The latest missile launch was part of Pyongyang's ongoing barrage of missile tests that are being perceived as an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and boost the North's leverage in future diplomacy. Some foreign experts state the Hwasong-17 ICBM is still under development. However, the missile is reportedly the longest-range ballistic weapon designed by the North to carry multiple nuclear warheads capable of rendering US missile defence systems useless.

According to the KCNA, the Hwasong-17 ICBM fired from the Pyongyang International Airport covered a maximum altitude of about 6,040 kilometres and flew an approximate distance of 1,000 kilometres before it landed in international waters off the country’s east coast.

“The test-fire clearly proved the reliability of the new major strategic weapon system to be representative of strategic forces (of North Korea) and its powerful combat performance as the strongest strategic weapon in the world,” Sputnik quoted a KCNA statement.

Meanwhile, the North Korean dictator said Pyongyang is compelled to bolster the nation's “overwhelming nuclear deterrence” in the face of intensifying military threats by the United States. Kim stressed the need to have the US and its allies realize that their military provocations against North Korea would “lead to their self-destruction,” KCNA stated.

Pyongyang's nuclear program expect completion in five years

The statement by Kim Jong Un following the ICBM launch suggests the nation will continue its weapons testing activities as the US pushes to bolster its security commitment to its allies Japan and South Korea. Reportedly, there are rising concerns that Pyongyang could soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

An emergency meeting was scheduled by the United Nations Security Council Monday morning after North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch at the request of Japan. However, it remains unclear if the UNSC can slap fresh sanctions on North Korea because Russia and China, two of the UNSC's veto-wielding members opposed the moves by the United States and its allies to toughen sanctions on the North earlier this year.

In the face of the latest missile test, the National Security Council spokesperson of the US, Adrienne Watson condemned the launch and said the United States will take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and of Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, South Korea and Japan also criticized the ICBM launch by the North and held separate aerial drills with American forces in the region, reported Sputnik. The South Korean military said it also staged unilateral exercises simulating aerial strikes on North Korea's mobile missile launchers.