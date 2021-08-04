Kim Jong Un Seen With Mystery Spot, Bandage On Back Of His Head; Stokes Health Rumours

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday stoked speculations after he was spotted [for the past few days] with a bandage about the size of postal stamps on the back of his head, accompanied by mysterious spot marks that he appears to have sustained from an injury. Kim attended a Korean People’s Army event and was photographed by the state-run Chosun Ilbo newspaper. The military event which is an ostentatious display of Pyongyang's military prowess started on July 24 and concluded on August 3, but what largely caught the cameras was the slimmed-down autocratic leader’s ‘mystery spot,’ which according to state-run NK news, was not there during his politburo meeting appearance last month.

The suspected injury was first noticed in the footage from a war veterans conference that the despot leader Kim attended late last month. On July 11, the autocratic leader was seen with the musicians and at that time, the mysterious spot was not seen, the state outlet reported. North Korean events official event footages avoided showing the mark on Kim’s head last month, although, the NK News claims that the state media photos revealed the bandage on the back of his head, clearly. The marks have fuelled rumours about the formerly 308-pound leader’s heath as experts guessed what would have caused the dark greenish spot on Kim’s head.

Kim appeared 'dramatically thinner' post brief disappearance

In June, North Korean state media reported that citizens were concerned about the health of their autocratic ruler who looked dramatically thinner after his disappearance for weeks. Nobody had known Kim’s whereabouts which had also briefly sparked speculations about his death. Although South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reported that there have been no unusual signs regarding Kim’s health, the Yonhap News Agency reported. It cited the lawmakers who had been briefed by the spy agency sources telling that the North Korean leader had removed the bandage and there was no patch of injury no mark on the back of Kim’s head. Kim Jong — otherwise overweight and a smoker has been in the middle of controversies on the geopolitical stage regarding his health and disappearances for several years.