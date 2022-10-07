Kim Jong Un Sends Birthday Wishes To Putin, Lauds Him For Smashing Challenges Posed By US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday sent a lengthy birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and lauded him for his “distinguished leadership and strong will”. He also praised Putin for overcoming the challenges and threats posed by the US and firmly defending the state's dignity and fundamental interests. According to The Guardian, Kim hailed Putin for “building powerful Russia” and assured him that he was “enjoying high respects and support from the broad masses of people.”

Russia is “reliably defending the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests from the challenges and threats by the US and its vassal forces”, he said, adding that “such reality is unthinkable without your distinguished leadership and strong will.” For Kim, North Korea and Russia have grown closer than “never before,” as he continues to hope that his personal bond with Putin will significantly contribute to a better relationship between the two nations.

Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since February, kept festivities of Putin’s birthday relatively muted this year. While the 70-year-old has relished international trips on his birthdays in the past, he has decided to spend this year’s birthday at work, attending a meeting in St. Petersburg.

Russia-US ties amid war in Ukraine

Russia’s ties with the United States continue to worsen, with the latter recently supporting Ukraine with a hefty $55 million for heating supplies and equipment as the Slavic country approaches winter. This has sparked a strong reaction from Russia, which has warned of a “military clash”, according to BBC. Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said it was an "immediate threat" and called the US "a participant of the conflict".

The tale of Russia and North Korea's growing relations

North Korea and Russia, two globally shunned nations that have found an ally in one another, began solidifying their ties since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year. Recently, on Wednesday, an emergency UN Security Council meeting witnessed China and Russia supporting North Korea’s hostile missile launches that were conducted this week.

North Korea’s and Russia’s uncanny friendship is quite recent, as the countries initially went through a rough patch during the Soviet Union days. It was only in 2017, during North Korea’s last nuclear test, that Kim decided to mend ties. Two years later, both the leaders met for the first time in a summit organised in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Today, the two leaders stand united in a world that snubs them.