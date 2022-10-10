Kim Jong-un Supervised Recent 'tactical Nuclear' Drills, Reveals North Korea

The supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un has supervised the nation's recent tactical nuclear operation training exercises, the state news agency in North Korea said on Monday. It further published images of Kim watching a missile launch at an unknown site in the nation. The North Korean leader oversaw and directed the nation's tactical nuclear operating unit training from September 25 to October 9, North Korea's KCNA reported.

Furthermore, Kim asserted that there is no need for discussion with the nation's adversaries and pledged to bolster military activities in the future.

As a result of North Korea's missile testing, including one that flew over Japan's surroundings, tensions on the Korean peninsula have been rising. According to the report, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) which was a newly developed missile over Japan on October 4 in an effort to provide its adversaries with a more powerful and audible warning.

North Korea conducted its most recent round of weapons tests on Sunday

In addition to this, North Korea conducted its most recent round of weapons tests on Sunday, firing two short-range ballistic missiles into its eastern seas. This came after a day in which it warned that the repositioning of a United States aircraft carrier close to the Korean Peninsula was escalating regional tensions, Associated Press reported.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea announced in a statement that it recorded two missile launches from the eastern coastal city of Munchon on Sunday between 1:48 and 1:58 a.m. (local time). Additionally, it stated that South Korea's military closely coordinates with the US military and has increased its monitoring posture and preparedness.

Toshiro Ino, Japanese Vice Defense Minister, has even verified the launches, calling Pyongyang's testing actions "absolutely unacceptable" since they jeopardise both domestic and international peace and security. According to Ino, the weapons may be ballistic missiles launched from submarines. He added, “We are continuing to analyze details of the missiles, including a possibility that they might have been launched from the sea,” Associated Press reported.

Before crashing into the oceans between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, the missiles, according to estimates from the forces of South Korea and Japan, travelled around 350 kilometres and reached maximum altitudes of 90 to 100 kilometres.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave authorities orders to compile and examine all available data and swiftly convey any public updates about the testing. In addition to preparing for any emergencies, his administration stated that it was working to secure the safety of all ships and planes in the waters surrounding Japan.

(Image: AP)