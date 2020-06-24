Kim Jong-un 'suspends Military Action' Against South Korea, Aims At De-escalating Tension

The increasing tensions between North and South Korea seem to have found middle ground as Kim Jong Un decided on Tuesday to suspend military action plans against Seoul.

According to North’s state-run KCNA, Kim Jong Un held a virtual meeting with the Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea. The meeting also discussed documents outlining measures for further de-escalating the war situation between countries. The committee members took stock of the ongoing situation and decided to suspend their military plans.

Political tensions between the rival Koreas rose after defector-led groups in the South floated propaganda leaflets over to the North to criticise Kim Jong-un’s regime over human rights violations and nuclear ambitions. Pyongyang strongly objected this move, claiming it violates an agreement between the two countries, aimed at preventing military confrontation. It also accused the defectors of insulting the dignity of North Korea’s supreme leadership.

North Korea’s ‘retaliatory punishment’

On June 16, North Korea confirmed that it destroyed the inter-Korean liaison office and declared an end to dialogue, and threatened military action. Satellite images provided by commercial company Maxar Technologies showed that the building remained standing but heavily damaged after the explosion.

The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) later said it had been studying an “action plan” against South that involved sending troops into joint tourism and economic zones, reoccupying border guard posts that had been deserted under an inter-Korean pact, and taking steps to “turn the front line into a fortress.” The army also planned to send its own propaganda leaflets (nearly 12 million) into the South.

In its latest step to violate inter-Korean peace agreements, North Korea’s military reinstalled loudspeakers in the demilitarized zone along the South Korean border on Tuesday.

