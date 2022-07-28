Kim Jong-un Threatens To 'annihilate' South Korea On 69th Anniversary Of Armistice Deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has threatened to eliminate South Korea and asserted that he was ready to fight any battle against the US. On Wednesday, Kim was speaking the occasion to mark the 69th anniversary of the armistice deal that ended the Korean War (1950- 1953). As he addressed war veterans amidst a backdrop of firecrackers and a brightly lit sky, Kim said that his armed forces were prepared to retaliate against their southern neighbour anytime.

Kim remarked, “US imperialists are pushing the South Korean authorities into a suicidal confrontation” with his nation.

Tensions in the Korean peninsula have increased manifold in recent times, particularly after the appointment of South Korea’s hardliner President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has pledged to take a tougher stance against DPRK. Meanwhile, Kim said that his troops were ready to combat any crisis that arises. It is pertinent to note that the 38-year-old is trying to gain public approval as he helms the hermit nation through a gruelling food crisis and pandemic.

“Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly and swiftly in accordance with its mission,” Kim said in Wednesday’s speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Regardless of the threat, observers have dismissed the possibility of Kim using the nukes against the superior militaries of the US and its other western allies.

Kim Jong-un slams US for 'demonising' North Korea

In his speech, the North Korean leader also slammed Washington for “demonising” North Korea to justify its hostile policies. He further accused the White House of having “double standards” and “gangster-like” aspects, highlighting that US itself conducts military drills but brands North Korea’s actions as provocations. Speaking in Pyongyang, the North Korean leader also slammed the growing trade and defence Washington and Seoul ties.

He said, “Talking about military action against our nation, which possesses absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action. Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated.”

Image: AP

(With inputs from AP)