Kim Jong Un To Watch 'demonstration' Of Russian Pacific Fleet Capability: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced that his staunchest ally North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un will be shown a spectacular display of the potential of Russian warships in the Far East. "There is also a military component in Vladivostok, on the lines of the defence ministry, but it is simply to demonstrate the capabilities of the Pacific Fleet," Putin said, according to Russia's state-run media.

The announcement came a day after Putin and Kim met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia, near the Chinese and North Korean border and held one-to-one talks on the possible arms shipment deal to supply weapons to Moscow for use in Ukraine. DPRK's Kim is expected to visit the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, as well as the Russian Academy of Sciences where he will be explained the functioning of the laboratories researching marine biology. North Korean leader will also visit the Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russia's important industrial centre of Khabarovsk Krai and of the Russian Far East.

(Kim) will visit factories where civilian and combat aviation equipment is produced," Putin said during televised address.

North Korean leader Kim hails Russia's 'fight for sovereignty'

Earlier yesterday as he held talks with Putin, North Korean leader Kim hailed Russia's fight for sovereignty, referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Kim stressed that he was confident Moscow would win a "great victory" over its enemies. "We are confident that the Russian army and people will win a great victory in the just fight to punish evil groups who pursue hegemony, expansion, and ambition, and to create a stable development environment," Kim was quoted as saying by the state agencies.

"I firmly believe that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, and vigorously display their noble dignity and honour on the two frontiers of military operations and building a strong nation," he told his counterpart Putin.

Throughout the bilateral talks, Kim specifically referred to the war in Ukraine as a "special military operation" -- a term that Putin uses to describe the invasion in the neighbouring country. As the two communist leaders met, the US officials warned Russia and North Korea against inking arms deals threatening more sanctions. DPRK's leader, earlier yesterday, also attended the high-profile banquet with Russian President Putin.