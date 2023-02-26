Kim Jong's Daughter Inaugurates Street Project In Another Public Appearance With Father

The daughter of the North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un made another public appearance on Saturday. According to NK News, the authoritarian leader’s beloved daughter Kim Ju-ae attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of a new street in the national capital Pyongyang. The North Korean sovereign is known for keeping his personal life private, however, the recent public appearances of Kim Jong's daughter make many wonder if the North Korean leader is grooming his new successor.

According to the Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the young girl’s presence at the event indicated the rise of young North Koreans in the struggling nation. In the Saturday event, the Supreme Leader and his daughter inaugurated the new project in the Sopho District. The North Korean leader lauded the project and asserted that the project is, “another proud page in the history of our country’s youth movement”. As per the reports by NK News, through this project, the draconian leader is planning to initiate the construction of 10,000 houses in the national capital. Out of the 10,000 houses, the project of constructing 4,000 households has been relegated to the Socialist Patriotic Youth League along with the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade. The project is also coming in the midst of reports that North Korea is currently suffering from a major food crisis and famine-like situation.

Is Kim Jong Un preparing a new successor?

Not much is known about the beloved daughter of the Supreme Leader, not even her date of birth. It was November last year when Kim Ju-ae made her first public appearance, hand-in-hand with her dad. The event was not just any other ordinary event, the father-daughter duo went out to inspect the Hwasong-17 missile. The North Korean state media has often referred to the young girl as a “precious daughter” or “beloved daughter”. The presence of the Supreme Leader’s daughter made many speculate that the authoritarian head of the state is grooming her daughter to be the next successor. The speculation becomes even more prominent since Kim Ju-ae has two siblings, and at least one of them is reported to be a boy. However, none of the other children of Kim Jong-un made public appearances with their father.

The Kim family’s rule dates back to 1948 when Kim II Sung came to power in the aftermath of World War II. Sung died in 1994 and his son Kim Jong II assumed the office of the Supreme Leader. It was in the year 2011 when Kim Jong II passed away and his son the current Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un came to power. Ju Ae's name came to the limelight way before she made her public appearances. In 2013, American basketball star Dennis Rodman revealed the name of the daughter of the Supreme Leader. The basketball player visited Pyongyang in 2013 and apparently held the daughter of the authoritarian leader. "I held their baby Ju Ae and spoke with (Kim's wife) as well,” Rodman told The Guardian afterwards.