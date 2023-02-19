Kim Jong Un's North Korea Emboldened By Russia's Attack On Ukraine, Says South Korea

On Saturday, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin issued a warning that the recent attack by Russia on Ukraine has bolstered the confidence of North Korea. "Russia's armed attack on Ukraine and the global attention on the war in Europe are, as we witnessed, emboldening Kim Jong Un regime in North Korea through the precipitation of aggressive missile launches, including the (intercontinental ballistic missiles)," Park Jin said, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, as per a report from CNN news.

According to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, North Korea has reportedly resumed ballistic missile testing, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), after nearly a 50-day hiatus, indicating their intention to carry out further provocations. The US government has condemned North Korea's presumed launch of a long-range ballistic missile, calling it a "blatant violation of numerous UN Security Council resolutions". Furthermore, in a statement released by North Korea's foreign ministry on Friday, the country issued a warning of "continual and unprecedented strong responses" if planned military exercises between the US and South Korea proceed.

What is the Munich Security Conference?

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference on international security policy that takes place in Munich, Germany. It is considered one of the most important gatherings of international security experts, including government officials, military leaders, and academics. The conference is typically held in February and lasts for several days. The Munich Security Conference was first held in 1963 as a way to bring together leaders from Europe and the United States to discuss security issues facing the world.

Over the years, the conference has expanded to include participants from all regions of the world, as well as representatives from international organizations and non-governmental organizations. The conference features a series of panel discussions and keynote speeches on a wide range of topics related to international security, including terrorism, cybersecurity, nuclear proliferation, and conflict resolution. The conference also provides an opportunity for leaders to hold informal discussions and meetings on the sidelines of the official program.

One of the unique features of the Munich Security Conference is the opportunity for participants to engage in frank and open dialogue on difficult issues. The conference is known for its informal atmosphere, which allows leaders to speak candidly and engage in constructive debate. The Munich Security Conference is widely regarded as an important forum for shaping international security policy and promoting dialogue and cooperation among countries.