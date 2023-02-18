North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile, said the Japanese Prime Minister's office on Saturday. This is the second such launch so far this year, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The Joint Chiefs added that the unidentified missile flew toward the East Sea, or Sea of Japan. The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office has issued an emergency alert.

The Japanese Prime Minister has given instructions to focus all available efforts on collecting and analyzing information, as well as providing prompt and sufficient information to the public. Additionally, ensuring the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets is a top priority. Precautionary measures, including contingency planning, should also be taken wherever possible.

[Emergency alert]

North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow. — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) February 18, 2023

South Korea too confirms the ballistic missile test by North

South Korea's military has confirmed the same by stating that North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Saturday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide immediate details about the type of missile or its flight range. This missile launch occurred one day after North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a warning to its rivals, threatening to take "unprecedentedly" strong action.

This came in response to South Korea's announcement of a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at enhancing their ability to respond to North Korea's increasing threats. The incident is likely to heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula and may spark further international concerns over North Korea's military capabilities.