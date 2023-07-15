North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un's sister has lambasted the United Nations for calling a meeting that primarily focused on Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launch. In a strongly-worded statement, Kim Yo Jong expressed her "strong displeasure" over the United Nations Security Council's move and labelled it purely unfair and biased.

"No one has any justification for slandering the DPRK's launch of new-type ICBM," she said, arguing that the missile test was a routine exercise to hone North Korea's self-defence potential in the wake of the United States' growing interference and hostility, Sputnik reported on Saturday.

She then went on to issue a blatant warning, asserting that such meetings won't deter North Korea in its efforts to boost nuclear power and they will only stop once Washington tones down its aggression. She also cautioned the repercussions that the US could face, but did not specify them.

North Korea defends launch of ICBM

Kim Yo-jong's stern remarks come after North Korea sucessfully test-launched an ICBM earlier this week. The airborne weapon flew for about an hour across a distance of 1,000 kilometers at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers. This sparked condemnation from around the globe, including the United States, which released a joint statement with nine other nations during a UN press event.

In a bid to defend its actions, North Korea sent its UN ambassador Kim Song to attend the UNSC meeting. On Thursday, Song claimed during the meeting that the US was pushing northeast Asia “to the brink of nuclear war" and stirring regional tensions by deploying a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea for the first time in about 14 years.

Justifying the Hwasong-18 missile test-flight, the envoy said that it had "no negative effect on the security of a neighboring country,” likely dispelling Japan's recent announcement that the ICBM descended in the waters outside its exclusive economic zone.