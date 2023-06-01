Kim Jong Un's Sister Says North Korea Will 'correctly' Place Spy Satellite Into Orbit

A day after the failed attempt to launch a spy satellite, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong made a statement, where she said Pyongyang would "correctly" place a military satellite in orbit, as per media reports. Kim Yo Jong said, "Pyongyang will "correctly" place a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit soon". The North Korean authorities have pledged to "conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests."

Further, they will also be thoroughly investigating the serious defects that emerged in the latest satellite launch and take necessary measures to overcome them. As soon as North Korea launched its spy satellite, both South Korea and Japan issued emergency warnings where they advised the residents to take cover indoors if they were outside. The remarks by Kim Yo Jong comes while she was slamming the United States for condemning North Korea's satellite launch, as per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

What all remarks did Kim Jong Un's sister make?

While slamming the US, Kim Yo Jong said, "If the DPRK's satellite launch should be particularly censured, the US and all other countries, which have already launched thousands of satellites, should be denounced." Further, she added, "It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put in space orbit in the near future and start its mission." Kim's sister went on to say, "We confirmed once again that the enemies are most afraid of the DPRK's access to excellent reconnaissance and information means including reconnaissance satellite and, accordingly, we are aware that we should direct greater efforts to developing reconnaissance mean."

It is to be noted that Kim Yo Jong, who has been serving as a vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, has requested the UN Security Council's resolutions that restrict Pyongyang's use of ballistic technology as gangster-like and wrong for violating the North's right to use space.

South Korean military releases photos of North Korea's spy satellite

Soon after the crash, South Korea's military has taken out images of part of a North Korean spy satellite on Wednesday, due to a rocket failure, reported Associated Press. Seoul's military found and salvaged the debris. The photos shared by Seoul's military is showing a large barrel-like metal structure with some thin pipes and wires at the bottom, which South Korea's military said it salvaged in waters 200 kilometres (124 miles) west of Eocheong Island.

As per the KCNA reports, North Korea launched "Malligyong-1," the military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a new-type rocket named "Chollima-1," at its rocket launching station on the west coast at 6:27 am (local time). After losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine, "The carrier rocket fell in the Yellow Sea." This stage had reached after the separation of the first stage during the normal flight, reported AP.

Recovery of first stage of North Korea new SLV by South Korea pic.twitter.com/kenWvJ6SRd — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) May 31, 2023

North Korea release images of new satellite launch vehicle 'Chollima-1', launched from new pad at Sohae. pic.twitter.com/9pFRz7ihcE — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) May 31, 2023