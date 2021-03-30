Kim Jong Un's Sister Slams South Korea For Calling Missile Test 'concerning'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong recently slammed South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in for calling Pyongyang’s missile test “concerning” and suggesting the two countries, along with the US, should not create hurdles for talks. Last week, North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan. Following the launches, the South Korean President had said that the South, the North and the United States should make efforts to continue the dialogue.

However, on March 30, KCNA reported that Kim Yo Jong called Moon’s remarks disgraceful for agreeing with the US, which condemned the missile test and said that North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes constituted serious threats to international peace and security. She said that such “illogical and brazen-faced behaviour” of South Korea is exactly the same as the “gangster-like logic” of the US. It is worth noting that previously North Korea had defended its missile test saying that the launch was self-defensive against threats posed by South Korea and the US with their joint military exercises and advanced weapons.

Last week, North Korea claimed that the missiles it launched were a “newly developed new type of tactical guided projectile”. As per reports, Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the North's ruling Workers Party's Central Committee, had even said that Pyongyang expresses “deep apprehension” over the US chief executive faulting the regular testfire, the exercise of the country’s right to self-defence, as the violation of the UN resolutions and openly revealing his deep-hostility.

Ri said that the US insisted on a “gangster-like logic” to be able to bring strategic nuclear assets to South Korea and test intercontinental ballistic missiles at its convenience, but ban North Korea from testing even a tactical weapon. He said that North Korea cannot but build invincible physical power for reliably defending the security of the county under the present situation in which South Korea and the United States constantly pose military threats, while persistently conducting dangerous war exercises and introducing advanced weapons.

North Korea’s missile test

Meanwhile, last week’s missile test was North Korea’s first ballistic launch in almost a year and the first since Joe Biden became the US President. Following the missile launch, Biden, along with Japan and South Korean leaders, condemned North Korea’s missile launch and said that the US will “respond accordingly”. It is worth mentioning that under UN Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles.

KCNA reported that the new missile is able to carry a payload of 2.5 tons which would make it capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. It further said that the country had an “improved version of a solid-fuel engine” and was capable of low altitude gliding leap type flight mode. Several experts have suggested that Thursday’s missiles were the same as the ones unveiled at a military parade in Pyongyang last October.

(Image: AP)



