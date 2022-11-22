North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong has slammed the UN over its alleged "double standards'' after the UNSC held a meeting to discuss Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile launches, especially the Hwasong-17 ICBM. Kim Jong Un's sister said that the fact that UNSC does not see an issue with the joint drills of US and South Korea but finds an issue with North Korea's missile launch reflects hypocrisy.

"The UNSC has turned blind eyes to the very dangerous military drills of the U.S. and South Korea and their greedy arms buildup aiming at the DPRK and taken issue with the DPRK's exercise of its inviolable right to self-defense corresponding to them," Kim Yo Jong said, as per a report from Korean Central News Agency, mentioned in a Korea Times report. She said that UNSC's stance was clear evidence of double standards. She added that North Korea won't give up its right to self defence, even if UNSC keeps trying to disarm North Korea

The North Korean dictator's sister said that, "The U.S. should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm the DPRK, it can never deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on the anti-DPRK acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis". North Korea is one of the most closed and isolated societies of the world, whereas its neighbour Seoul is an extremely dynamic society, although South Koea too has its own set of societal challenges such as an ageing population and decline in family formation. North Korea maintains close relations with China, with whom it shares a land border.

Why does North Korea harbour animosity towards the US?

The Cold War between the US and USSR began as a result of the Korean war. The Soviet Union was attempting to prop up a communist dictatorship in the Korean peninsula and the US wanted the Korean peninsula to be under American influence. Under Soviet Union's influence, North attacked South in June, 1950. America decided to throw its weight behind South Korea, which resulted in one of the most horrid firebombing humanity has witnessed. US dropped 635,000 tons of bomb on the small territory of North Korea and 33,000 tons of Napalm. That is more than the amount of bombs US used in the Pacific theatre during the 2nd World War.

The Korean war is often known as the Forgotten war, as more than 10 percent of North Korea's population was wiped off as a result of US bombardment, but few in the US are aware of it. 10 percent is the most conservative estimate, other estimates suggest 12-15 percent of the population was wiped off. North Korea's animosity towards the US is rooted in this experience and every child in the North is taught about it. China decided to support North Korea after it witnessed the bombing campaign on North Korea. China was also concerned about the collapse of North Korea, which would have led to a refugee crisis right at China's border. The Korean war is the only instance when Chinese and American troops fought and after 3 years of fighting, the war ended in a stalemate, right at the border of North Korea and South Korea, where it had originally started.