Kim Jong-un’s Sister Warns South Korea Of 'serious Threat' After Fallout Over ICBM Test

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong created some tension after she called the South Korean defence minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on her country. Jong on Sunday warned the South Korean official and said that the country may face “a serious threat” over such moves. The statements come amid heightened tensions between the two adjacent countries.

Kim Yo Jong, who is considered by many as being the second most influential person in North Korea, on Sunday made a statement warning South Korea over the comments made by the country’s defence minister. South’s defence minister Suh Wook, during a visit to the country's strategic missile command, stated that South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea. He said that the moves could be made if it detects the North’s intention to fire missiles at South Korea.

Kim’s sister warns South Korea of a 'serious threat'

Suh Wook’s comments reiterated Seoul’s long maintained preemptive military strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats. However, it was highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly make a strong comment like this. Following the statement, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong lashed out and issued threats toward Seoul.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mentions a ‘preemptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister. South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she said in the statement cited by international reports. The comment finds major significance as South Korea’s spy service believes her to be the North’s No 2 official behind her brother.

Pyongyang-Souel fallout over ICBM test

The two Koreas have been sharing tensions over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years. Now, the North Korean leader’s sister has made a comment that could signal further friction between the two nations. The recent ICBM test that broke North Korea’s four-year moratorium on big weapons tests had brought discomfort to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the two countries.

Experts claim that the relations between the two sides are headed for a worse turn with such exchanges. It is noteworthy that relations between the Koreas briefly flourished in 2018 after Pyongyang abruptly reached out to Seoul. It also expressed its willingness to put its nuclear program on the bargaining table amid talks with Seoul and Washington. However, it fell through and North Korea cut off ties with the South after its broader diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019 under the Trump administration.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP