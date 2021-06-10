Kim Jong Un's Sudden Weight Loss Sparks Speculation Over His Health, Watch Video

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s latest images, in which he is noticeably looking slimmer, has prompted speculation about his health. Kim disappeared from public view for more than a month and now his apparent weight loss has raised speculations that it might be a sign of deteriorating health. NK News reported that the experts closely following North Korea and its leaders compared the pictures of Kim from November-December, 2020 to April 2021, and June 2021 and said that the North Korean leader may have lost a significant amount of weight.

The analysis in the report said that the length of the strap past the buckle on the Swiss company watch worn by Kim in his latest images appears longer, indicating a slimmer wrist. Kim made a public appearance after about a month. On June 1, reports said that North Korea has created a position for a second-in-command after Kim Jong Un. Vipin Narang, an associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said if he has intentionally lost weight to get healthier then it “likely improves his position at home”.

Narang explained that Kim’s stable position at home means “more predictability” for countries such as Japan, South Korea and the US. However, he added that if the sudden weight loss is due to a health condition, that volatility could be trouble for the outside world. The health of the North Korean leader has been a matter of intense interest among the experts and foreign intelligence agencies including South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), as there have been a few instances of him disappearing for weeks from the public eye.

Is it just the camera angle or has Kim lost a *lot* of weight? https://t.co/sOZ6dFJxsw — Vipin Narang (@NarangVipin) June 5, 2021

Significant weight loss could be ‘complex issue’

Previously, experts had assessed that he is at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Back in November, the NIS had also told South Korean lawmakers that they believed Kim Jong Un weighed about 140 kilograms. An intelligence officer for US Special Operations Command in South Korea, Mike Brodka told NK News that on the surface, noticeable weight loss may not mean much, but it can provide clues to other information that intelligence collectors look for. Brodka said that it may be a simple matter of a healthy lifestyle change or a “more complex issue”.

According to The Guardian, Kim is a heavy smoker and has struggled with health conditions that observers have linked to his weight and lifestyle. Back in 2014, he disappeared for almost six weeks before reappearing with a walking stick. Days later, the South Korean spy agency claimed he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle. A three-week absence last year also sparked rumours that he had fallen seriously ill after undergoing heart surgery - though a more plausible theory was that he had just been isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image: AP/Twitter)