Kim Jong Un's Train Spotted At His Wonsan Compound Earlier This Week: Reports

Amid conflicting health reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a US-based project to monitor North Korea has said that it spotted the special train belonging to him, this week at a resort in the country. According to reports, the monitoring project, 38 North said in its report released on April 25 that the train remained parked at the “leadership station”, which is reserved for the use of Kim’s family, in Wonsan on April 21 and April 23.

The group has said that the train “probably” belonged to Kim but another international news agency has neither been able to confirm its owner nor if the North Korean leader was at Wonsan. 38 North has released satellite imageries to back their claims of spotting a train stationed at the Wonsan compound and even cited several reports that the North Korean leader was spotted “walking around the Wonsan area to recovering at a compound in the north-west of the country at Hyangsan in varying degrees of health.”

Speculations over the condition Kim’s health and his sudden lack of public appearances grew intense when an American media cited US intelligence monitoring North Korea to claim that Kim was in “grave danger” after cardiovascular surgery. However, hours after that report sent shock waves, two government sources of international media outlet from South Korea said on April 21 that he was "not gravely ill". The Blue House, the official residence of the South Korean head of state, said in a statement that there were no unusual signals from the North and therefore, it denied to confirm the "rumours" regarding Kim's health.

Kim was absent from major event

The questions surrounding Kim Jong Un’s health started more vigorously after he was not seen attending the event celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung on April 15 which is also country's major holiday. But just days before on April 12, North Korean state media had reported that its premier had observed the drills by fighter jets and attack aircraft on his visit to an airbase. Kim’s last public appearance was when he headed a political bureau meeting of the Workers’ Party on April 11 over the response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak and electing his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as an alternate member of the bureau.

