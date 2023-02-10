Kim Jong-un's Wife Flaunts Missile 'nuke Lace' At Military Parade Marking 75th Anniversary

As the authoritarian North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's family marked the celebrations for the establishment of the Army in 1948 with a military parade that unveiled new long-range weapons and missiles, Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol-Ju, was spotted donning the missile-shaped pendant. Eagle-eyed netizens described the jewellery as "necklace" as she was photographed seated next to her nine or 10 years old young daughter Kim Ju Ae, who made her fourth appearance. Sol-Ju attended the banquet to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang.

At the ceremony that saw military fireworks, bands, and uniformed soldiers, North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the military parade, wore a black coat and fedora often associated with his grandfather and founding leader of North Korea— Kim Il Sung. The parade military parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the capital. Kim hailed the Korean People's Army, founded 75 years ago as "the strongest in the world" as he paid the visit to the lodging quarters of KPA officers, according to state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK unveils new solid-fuel long-range missile

At the parade, DPRK unveiled a new solid-fuel long-range missile 'monster missile' Hwasong-17 and 11 previously tested intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). The missile was test fired in 2017 and boasts a range of 1,090 km (681 miles) at a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km (3,905 miles). Several varieties of nuclear-capable weapons, including tactical nuclear missiles, were paraded by North Korean armed forces to deter the country's enemies in what was described by North Korean state media as the “nuke for nuke, confrontation for confrontation!” approach.

“It looks like 10-12 Hwasong-17 ICBMs made an appearance. This is cumulatively more ICBM launchers than we’ve ever seen before at a North Korean parade,” a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Ankit Panda, wrote on social media. The solid-fuel ICBM makes it harder for the nukes to be detected. North Korea showcased at least four Hwasong-17s at parades before 2020. “This looks like an effort mainly to demonstrate new missile technology,” state-affiliated NK News tweeted.