North Korea’s highly secretive leader Kim Jong Un has made a rare public appearance with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his influential aunt, Kim Kyong Hui. The family of the North Korean leader have kept low profiles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with his wife not seen publicly since September last year and his aunt since January 2020. But now, according to Sky News, Ri Sol-ju and Kim Kyong Hui, whose husband Kim had reportedly executed, were seen on state media attending an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Tuesday.

"When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of 'Hurrah!'" the official KCNA news agency said.

According to a video from the event, Ri was seen wearing a traditional red and black hanbok dress as well as talking and smiling with her husband. The couple also went on the stage to shake hands and take photos with performing artists.

Kyong-hui and Ri Sol-ju's last appearances

It is to mention that Kim’s wife was last seen in September when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding. Kim Kyong-hui, a once-powerful figure in the ruling party, on the other hand, has not been seen since January 2020.

Kyong-hui is the daughter of the regime’s founder, Kim Il-sung. She had a central role for decades and was even a close adviser to her nephew when he took the reins of power almost a decade ago. Kyong-hui’s husband was accused of treason and later executed by firing squad in 2012, on the order of Kim Jong Un. As per reports, she had disappeared from the public entirely, however, she made a surprise comeback in 2019 and now appears to be back in her nephew’s inner circle.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader’s wife Ri Sol-ju had once garnered international attention as she often accompanied Kim on social, business and even military outings. However, she was absent from state media for more than a year before being seen attending a concert last February, fuelling speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.