Kim Kardashian Shoots Stark Warning Over Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: 'Genocide'

America's prominent Hollywood figure Kim Kardashian on Wednesday, September 20, fired a stark warning about a potential for genocide against ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani soldiers launched the so-called "anti-terror" operation in the contentious region. In a state televised address, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev thumped a victory, saying that “in just one day, Azerbaijan was able to fulfil all the anti-terrorist measures and “restored sovereignty" of the Nagorno-Karabakh.

Taking to her official handle on X, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Sadly, the potential for genocide of Armenians Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh is worse now because of full-scale attacks by Azerbaijan on the civilian population after months of blockade and starvation."

As tensions escalated in the breakaway republic, the US-based reality TV star of Armenian descent, Kadarshian warned of the genocide of the ethnic Armenians. She has often touted her Armenian heritage and in 2019 made a high-profile visit to the South Caucasus nation with her sister Kourtney to have her kid baptised. Baku lays sovereign claims on the enclave that is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

Kim Kardashian, family visited capital Yerevan

Kim Kardashian slammed the violence against the ethnic Armenians as shelling by the Azerbaijani soldiers killed dozens earlier yesterday. In 2015, Kardashian and her family, her then-husband Kanye West, their child North West and her sister Khloe, visited the capital Yerevan where they received a red carpet welcome from Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan. The latter hailed the contributions made by Kim that brought the “international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian genocide,” the country's press service said. “Armenia we are here!!!!! We are so grateful to be here & start this journey of a lifetime! Thank you to everyone who greeted us!” Kim Kardashian meanwhile wrote on X.

As Azerbaijan's Army unleashed a barrage of artillery and drones against the heavily outnumbered Armenian forces weakened by the blockade of the region in the southern Caucasus, Kim Kardashian weighed in on the hostilities that erupted over the blockade of the Lachin Corridor that connects Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, known to Armenians as Artsakh. According to the Nagorno-Karabakh human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, over 200 people were left dead, including 10 civilians, and more than 400 others were injured including the women and children. The casualty figures, however, couldn't be verified independently.