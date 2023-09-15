Kim Tours Aircraft Factory, Exchanges Rifles With Putin Amid Possible Arms Deal Concerns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began another day in Russia by heading to the eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. As per Russian state media, he visited an aircraft manufacturing facility where combat jets, including the Su-35S and Su-57 fighter planes, are developed for the Ministry of Defense.

Kim, along with his delegation, viewed the inside of a warplane at the Yuri Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ) as city mayor Alexander Zhornik and Khabarovsk Region Governor Mikhail Degtyarev accompanied him. His visit to Russia's key defence sites comes amid speculations of a new arms deal between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Next up, the North Korean dictator is expected to travel to Vladivostok, a port city where he will witness the military prowess of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, CNN reported. Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting does not only come with vows to boost cooperation, but also thoughtful gifts.

Kim, Putin take ties to the next level

On Thursday, Putin “gave [Kim] a rifle from our production of the highest quality. In return, he also received a North Korean-made rifle,” according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Furthermore, he also gifted a “glove from a space suit that has been to space several times”.

Sparks appear to be flying between the two leaders isolated from the rest of the world, with Putin agreeing to visit North Korea at the invitation of Kim Jong Un. It is rare for the Russian leader to embark on state visits, so the visit would be a significant step in the elevation of ties between the two nations.

But before Putin heads to North Korea himself, the Kremlin will first “quickly prepare” to send foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to the country, possibly in October as per The Guardian. During his ongoing visit, Kim has also reciprocated the blossoming friendship. A day after hopping on his armoured train to visit Putin, he told the Russian president that Moscow has Pyongyang's full support as it carries out its "sacred" invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.