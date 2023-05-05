As the United Kingdom prepares to witness its new king get crowned in a grand coronation ceremony on Saturday, Jamaica has only one thing on its mind- a brand new constitution. According to Sky News, the royal event has prompted Jamaica to hold an "urgent" referendum "as early as 2024" to free itself from the shackles of the British monarchy.

In a conversation with Sky News, Jamaican Minister for legal and constitutional affairs Malahoo Forte said that the country is aspiring to become a republic by the next year. "While the United Kingdom is celebrating the coronation of the King, that is for the United Kingdom. Jamaica is looking to write a new constitution... which will sever ties with the monarch as our head of state," she said.

"Time has come. Jamaica in Jamaican hands. We have to get it done, especially with the transition in the monarchy. My government is saying we have to do it now. Time to say goodbye!" she added. Forte said that her "ambitious" timeline consists of public talks and a bill that could head to the parliament later this month after the coronation wraps up. Passing the bill could take another nine months, before finally being passed in "a general election."

Why now, Jamaica?

Many Jamaicans held a deep regard for Queen Elizabeth II. But after she died last year, they stopped resonating with Britain's new king, Charles. "A lot of Jamaicans had warm affection and identified with Queen Elizabeth II. When Jamaica became independent, Queen Elizabeth was already on the throne. But they do not identify with King Charles. He is as foreign as it gets to us. Plain and simple," said the erstwhileattorney general.

What has pushed Jamaica further in its quest for independence is a string of royal drama, particularly the royal family's "own set of issues internally" that have made headlines all across the globe. "[Republicanism] is about us saying goodbye to a form of government that is linked to a painful past of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade," Forte explained.