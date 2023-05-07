King Charles Set To Replace Queen Elizabeth II's Image On Canada’s Coins & $20 Bills

UK's King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth II's images on Canada’s $20 bill and its coins, the federal government announced in a press release during the coronation event. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government has directed the Bank of Canada to replace the coins and the bank notes featuring late Queen Elizabeth II with King Charles III for the upcoming design processes. He stated that his administration has ordered the Royal Canadian Mint to start designing coins for circulation that will now feature the new monarch.

These impressive, talented, and esteemed Canadians are helping represent our country on the world stage at King Charles III's Coronation.

Coins made of pure gold and silver featuring King Charles III unveiled

On Saturday, the Canada Post released its first regular-circulation stamp that depicts the UK's King Charles as monarch instead of the Queen, according to The Canadian Press. Trudeau's federal government honoured the coronation of King Charles III as Canada’s new head of state by holding its own ceremony in the nation’s capital on Saturday that was attended by officials and dignitaries. The event started at 10 a.m. EDT at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington St. in Ottawa. The coordination was celebrated with a speech from Albert Dumont, Ottawa's poet laureate and an Algonquin spiritual advisor, who was also seen taking part in the Canadian commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II at the time of her death.

Coins made of pure gold and silver featuring King Charles III were unveiled by the Royal Canadian Mint at the event. Rideau Hall scheduled many public events related to the UK King's coronation over the weekend including the coronation ceremony and musical performances by the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces.

May 6, 2023

Millions of Canadians are witnessing the coronation of Canada’s sovereign for the first time in a country that is radically different from the one that witnessed the last coronation, Canada's Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said in a speech. But as Canada evolves, so do its institutions, and so does the monarchy, he added.

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and the Conservative party’s Pierre Poilievre abstained from the coronation ceremony event in Ottawa. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon attended the coronation of Charles III in person. While the Commonwealth celebrated the historical coronation of King Charles III, there was no national holiday declared in Canada.