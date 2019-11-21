King Of Eswatini Buys 19 Rolls-Royce Cars Worth Rs 175 Crores For His Wives

King Mswati III of poverty-ridden Eswatini formerly known as Swaziland and the chief of the Swazi Royal Family recently purchased 19 Rolls-Royce ultra-luxury cars worth $24.4 million for his 15 wives, according to the reports. A Royce Cullinan was specially customised for him among the 19 cars he purchased. A South African journalist from Mpumalanga, Mzilikazi wa Afrika shared pictures of the King Mswati III’s Rolls Royce cars on Twitter. She also wrote that according to the unconfirmed reports, four trucks were fully loaded with Rolls Royce cars and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Royal family has 23 children

Mzilikazi wa Afrika also shared the video of the luxurious cars that the king has bought for his wives that were plying on the roads. As per the reports, the King last year in April renamed the country the Kingdom of eSwatini and has placed orders of BMWs and SUVs for the Swazi Royal Family that has 23 of his children.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: Amidst all the economic challenges eSwazitini, King Mswati III yesterday decided to bless his wives with very expensive wheels 2 pic.twitter.com/2g9P7Z32OW — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

King of Eswatini also owns private jets

According to the reports, the new Rolls Royce and BMW cars have added to King Mswati III's fleet of luxury vehicles. His fleet includes 20 Mercedes Maybach Pullman, a Maybach 62, and a BMW X6. The King of Eswatini also has his own private jets for his personal use along with his own airport. The king will have to spend a lot of money for the maintenance of its luxurious cars. Mswati III was crowned in 1986 when he was just 18. He became the youngest ruling monarch in the world at the time he was crowned.

