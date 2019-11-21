King Of Eswatini Sparks Outrage For Buying 19 Rolls-Royce Cars

King Mswati III of poverty-ridden Eswatini and the chief of the Swazi Royal Family recently purchased 19 Rolls-Royce ultra-luxury cars worth $24.4 million for his 15 wives, according to the reports. A Royce Cullinan was specially customized for him among the 19 cars he purchased. A South African journalist from Mpumalanga, Mzilikazi wa Afrika shared pictures of the King Mswati III’s Rolls Royce cars on Twitter. She also wrote that according to the unconfirmed reports, four trucks were fully loaded with Rolls Royce cars and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: Amidst all the economic challenges eSwazitini, King Mswati III yesterday decided to bless his wives with very expensive wheels 2 pic.twitter.com/2g9P7Z32OW — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

Mzilikazi wa Afrika also shared the video of the luxurious cars that the king has bought for his wives that were plying on the roads. As per the reports, the King last year in April renamed the country the Kingdom of Eswatini and has placed orders of BMWs and SUVs for the Swazi Royal Family that has 23 of his children.

Sparks outrage on Twitter

Netizens have reacted to the video that was shared by the journalist on Twitter.

I wonder when the king will repay back R2,4 Billion he borrowed from SA...🤔 — Ramzi@GP (@RamziGP) October 30, 2019

Any man would do this if he had money. Clearly the King has wealth and he can afford to buy things for his wife. Ramaphosa has money, and 29% of South African are unemployed, and many in South Africa are poor. Do we have problems when doing things for his wife? — Sunnyboy Nkosi (@nkosi_sunnyboy) October 30, 2019

Another user wrote, "They prefer to live like that. It is an African Leadership thing. They need to stand up themselves and fight those injustices".

They prefer to live like that. It is an African Leadership thing. They need to stand up themselves and fight those injustices — I live my truth🕊💐 (@SophiaLinks2) October 30, 2019

