King Of Eswatini Sparks Outrage For Buying 19 Rolls-Royce Cars

Rest of the World News

King Mswati III of Eswatini recently drew massive criticism from netizens for purchasing 19 Rolls-Royce ultra-luxury cars worth $24.4 million for his 15 wives.

King Of Eswatini

King Mswati III of poverty-ridden Eswatini and the chief of the Swazi Royal Family recently purchased 19 Rolls-Royce ultra-luxury cars worth $24.4 million for his 15 wives, according to the reports. A Royce Cullinan was specially customized for him among the 19 cars he purchased. A South African journalist from Mpumalanga, Mzilikazi wa Afrika shared pictures of the King Mswati III’s Rolls Royce cars on Twitter. She also wrote that according to the unconfirmed reports, four trucks were fully loaded with Rolls Royce cars and a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

READ: King Of Eswatini Buys 19 Rolls-Royce Cars Worth Rs 175 Crores For His Wives

Mzilikazi wa Afrika also shared the video of the luxurious cars that the king has bought for his wives that were plying on the roads. As per the reports, the King last year in April renamed the country the Kingdom of Eswatini and has placed orders of BMWs and SUVs for the Swazi Royal Family that has 23 of his children.

READ: BMW Hits Multiple Vehicles, Two Pedestrians Injured

Sparks outrage on Twitter

Netizens have reacted to the video that was shared by the journalist on Twitter. 

 

Another user wrote, "They prefer to live like that. It is an African Leadership thing. They need to stand up themselves and fight those injustices".

READ: Could We Be Looking At A CS And CSL Badge On The BMW M2?

READ: CBI Books Rolls-Royce Over Alleged Bribes To Unknown Officials Of HAL, GAIL India And ONGC

