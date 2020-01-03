Koala Makes Incredible Recovery After Being Rescued From Bushfires

Koala joey which was rescued from the Australian bushfires is making headlines for its incredible recovery. Keli the koala weighed just 275g and had lost most of his fur due to fungal infection when he was found in New South Wales on September 8 last year.

Impressive recovery

The poor animal had a near-death experience after being trapped in the raging bushfires. It was found abandoned on the ground by the rescuers who then took him to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Recently, the hospital released new images of Keli, showing off his impressive recovery on Facebook. The caption of the post read, "Just a brighter moment in all the tragedy in Australia at the moment we wanted to share something good. Meet Koala Street Keli who was found abandoned on the ground on 8th September 2019, in very poor shape with a fungal infection and only weighing 275 grams. Look at Keli today a whopping 1 kg in weight, the fungal infection has gone and all his fur is regrowing. it's still early days yet, we will get very excited when he makes 2.5 kg and its time for him to come into the "dehumanising trees " in preparation for release back to the wild. The release will not happen until the cooler months, and thankfully there is still some good habitat left in selected locations."

The dawning situation in Australia is impossible to ignore as the devastating bushfires have triggered extreme heatwaves in the country. Australia is battling one of the hottest days of the season with temperatures rising up to 40-degree Celcius.

The current atmosphere down under has made life harder for wildlife in the affected areas. Capital city Canberra had banned fireworks from its official New Year's Eve celebration but Prime Minister Scott Morrison allowed it to happen in Sydney. The decision of Scott Morrison to celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks has attracted a lot of backlash from Australian citizens.