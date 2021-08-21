Kolkata Remembers Rabindranath Tagore’s 'Kabuliwala', The Afghan Hero We All Know

As tension escalates in Afghanistan, the Afghan residents in Kolkata pray for their families stuck in the pit of violence. The Kolkata-based Pashtuns, popularly known as Kabuliwalas (men from Kabul), are worried about their loved ones after watching horrifying visuals of people hanging to planes and being shot in broad daylight. For Bengalis, every person in those videos from Afghanistan reflects Rahmat Khan, the fictional Kabuliwala from Rabindranath Tagore's timeless classic short story. The men have fairly distinctive features like a "benevolent smile" and a unique dressing style that segregates them from other residents. The merchant community was put on the map after Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore wrote it in 1892. The story was immortalised in 1961 after Bimal Roy converted the book into a film directed by Hemen Gupta.

‘Kabuliwala’

The movie depicts the story of Rahmat Sheikh, a Kabuliwala who lives in then Calcutta. He sold dry fruits and various other interesting goods for a living. The strongest-looking man developed the softest bond to the call of "Kabuliwala, O Kabuliwala!" says the story's narrator, who is a middle-class Bengali man. The man narrates the story of the other protagonist Mini, who shares the said bond with the Afghan merchant. The narrator is mesmerized by the unique friendship between two people of starkly different ages.

As the narrator continues, the readers discover how the tall, stout man bribed the little girl with nuts and sweets to live the essence of being around his daughter, whom he missed desperately. His affection for Mini reflects how much he missed his family, especially his little daughter. His love for his homeland also portrays through the song 'Ae Mere Pyare Watan.' The sanctity of the story is that it does not have an underlying emotion between Kabuliwala and Mini; it is organic and emotional at the same time.

In a tragic turn of events post-interval, the Kabuliwala is charged with murder and sentenced to 10 years of jail term. The climax is the most heart-aching part of the film. When Abdul Rahmat comes to visit Mini for one last time after his jail term, she fails to recognise him on her wedding day. He understands, even his daughter would not be able to identify him after years of distance. Rahmat leaves their home, showing the narrator, Mini's father, the handprint of his daughter who lives in Afghanistan. Teary-eyed Rahman mentions that he lives with the hope to see her one day.

Kolkata Kabuliwalas pray for a quick reunion with loved ones

The Afghans came to Kolkata to sold carpets, upholstery, and dry fruits. However, most men now are in the money lending business. The community of 7000 in Kolkata now lives with a similar fear of the fate their loved ones abroad suffer. As India accelerates evacuation procedures with e-visa facilities, the residents of Pathani Kothis around Chandni Chowk, Madan Street and Bentinck Street are in constant prayers every day, wishing for a quick reunion with their loved ones.

Image Credit: @Sheetaritism/Instagram