Korean-American industrialist becomes $8.6 Billion richer after company gets listed

Korean-American industrialist Bom Kim, on March 11, became $8.6 Billion richer after his online retail company Coupang Inc. got listed on the Stock Market. Shares of the e-commerce firm immediately skyrocketed as it started trading on the New York Stock exchange on Thursday. At present, the firm is valued at $84 billion, pushing the 42-year old’s net worth to $8.6 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Popularly termed as ‘Korea’s Amazon’, Coupang Inc. is the country’s largest e-commerce company. With the backing of Softbank, the online retailer came up with a one-day service called Rocket Delivery. Inspired by his own kids, who returned home late at night, Kim rolled out this one of its kind feature that allows delivery of products from its app within hours.

Who is Bom Kim?

Born in Seoul, Republic of Korea, Kim moved to America while in middle school, eventually gaining US Citizenship. While doing government studies at Harvard University, he started a student publication called Current Magazine discussing ideas from writers across colleges, which he sold to Newsweek in 2001. He tried various other ventures to make money but ultimately decided to leave college. After dropping out of his MBA degree, he relocated back to Korea where he came up with Coupang in 2010.

Speaking to Bloomberg during an interview, Kim said that the company is "laser focussed" on its home market. He added that they were set to invest in 50,000 more jobs back in Korea in addition to billions of dollars more in not only the infrastructure but the unique end-to-end technology that powers all of those services.

Who are the main investors?

According to a Bloomberg report, Japan’s Softbank is the largest shareholder with a stake that is now valued at $28 billion. Other investors include investment management company BlackRock Inc., Neil Mehta's Greenoaks Capital, and Rose Park Advisors. On its debut at the New York Stock Exchange, Coupang priced its share offering above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Its shares traded as high as $69 throughout the day before dropping to $49.25 in New York, 41% above its offering price.

Image: FradeDuarte/Twitter