Korea's investors drag Pakistan govt to court over issue of Patrind Hydropower project

In response to the rising costs of the Patrind Hydropower project, Korean investors on Monday filed a claim against the Pakistani government with the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA). According to the local media reports, Korean investors filed a claim with LCIA demanding USD 94 million (Rs 19.6 billion) in compensation from the Pakistani government. The issue cropped up after the previous Pakistani government, led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, refused to adjust growing costs in true-up tariffs. The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) is currently handling Rs 421 billion worth of transmission projects, Geo News reported.

According to a top official of the power division, the Korean investors alleged that the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) failed to evacuate electricity from the 147-megawatt Patrind Hydropower project for at least six months following the project's Commercial Operation Date (COD). Meanwhile, an official of Pakistan's power division revealed that NTDC did not resist when the Korean firm- Star Hydro Power Limited (SHPL) - constructed an energy delivery point, which led to the escalation of project costs.

The issue was presented before Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif: Report

According to the Geo News report, the issue was presented before Shehbaz Sharif after he became the country's Prime Minister in April. He then formed a group to look into alternatives to litigation, claiming that the government had a history of losing in arbitration. Notably, the project also produces power for Pakistan's national grid. Under the government's Policy for Power Generation Projects 2002, the project was developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis with a 30-year concession tenure. The project was developed and put into action by SHPL, a public limited company that was established in April 2006.

Patrind Hydro Power Project has been in operation since 2017

It is pertinent to mention here that the Patrind Hydro Power Project has been in operation since 2017. The 2002 policy read with Nepra's Mechanism for Determination of Tariff Hydropower Projects has a three-stage cost-plus tariff determination process, with the Feasibility Stage, EPC Stage, and COD Stage true-up. Meanwhile, Pakistan's attorney general's office is preparing a final course of action, as the authorities considering an out-of-court settlement believing the NTDC and PPIB cases are weak.

Image: ANI/Facebook/@Mian Shehbaz Sharif