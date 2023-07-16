Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Condemns Brawl That Erupted In Parliament

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani condemned the fight in the parliament that erupted on July 13. Taking to Facebook, the President wrote, " The use of physical violence as a means to address grievances, differences or political disagreements is the greatest damage that can be done to institutions that were built with so much to sacrifice. "

Further, she went on to say, " The Assembly is the cornerstone of our democratic society, where different voices come together to represent the interests of citizens, so violence has no place in the temple of democracy and cannot be turned into a political tool."

She also said that "We must reaffirm our commitment to democracy, dissent, as well as mutual respect, relying on the rule of law and respect for the law."



Kosovan parliament brawl

In the parliament, in between the session, a fight erupted between the opposition and ruling party MPs, reported AP. In the photos and live video surfacing on social media platforms, one can see that Prime Minister Albin Kurti was interrupted by opposition MPs.

First water was hurled at him which was followed by a shameful fight between the ruling Vetevendosje party and opposition MPs. As per the AP reports, a scuffle was also witnessed between MPs who came to Kurti’s defence and those who came to the other side, during the live broadcast.

In that session, Kurti was talking about easing tensions in northern Kosovo, which saw violent clashes in May when ethnic Serbs protested the installation of ethnically Albanian mayors. Further, he proposed to reduce the number of special police officers stationed outside four municipal buildings in ethnic Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo and hold new mayoral elections in each of the towns.