Kosovo Starts Issuing Extra Documents To Serbians Amid Escalating Tensions With Belgrade

Following the escalation of tensions along the Serbia-Kosovo border over new rules, Pristina on Monday started issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens crossing into its territory. Kosovo's government took the measure despite the road blockade by ethnic Serbs living in the northern region of the country who opposed the rules considering license plates and IDs. After consulting with the European Union (EU) and the US ambassadors, Kosovo delayed the implementation of the new rules to September 1 even though they were initially set to come into effect on August 1.

As per reports, even though trucks were blocking two major borders between Kosovo and Serbia, Pristina started issuing the documents at the biggest border crossing Merdare. According to CNN, Kosovo's Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said, "This decision will continue to be implemented until all the barricades are removed and the freedom of movement for people and goods is ensured".

Moreover, amid heightened tensions in the region, NATO-led mission KFOR helicopters flew over the north of Kosovo which is mainly occupied by ethnic Serbs who do not recognise Kosovo's authority to impose rules and regulations.

Kosovo accuses Serbia of using 'textbook repetition of Putin’s playbook'

Meanwhile, Kosovo accused Serbia on Sunday of fomenting unrest and trying to undermine the “rule of law” and using “textbook repetition of Putin’s playbook”. As ethnic Serbs in the northern region of Kosovo protested the new border rule including license plates and IDs prompting the authorities in Pristina to postpone the implementation of the regulations, the chief of staff of President Vjosa Osmani took to Twitter to accuse Serbia of playing a “spoiler role” in Europe on behalf of Russia.

While Kosovo announced its independence in February 2008, Serbia, Russia, China and the United Nations are yet to recognise its authority to impose rules and regulations. The ethnic Serbs living in the north have also rejected Kosovo’s authority for imposing regulations and these people are still using license plates issued by Belgrade. However, the new rules, which were set to come into effect on Monday, would have forced the people entering Pristina to have Kosovo licence plates and IDs.

The Chief of Staff to the President of Kosovo, Blerim Vela blamed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his commissioner for Kosovo Petar Petkovic for the “aggressive actions” and “threats” from Belgrade. Vela accused Vucic of “a textbook repetition of Putin’s playbook” while referring to NATO’s description of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine as the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues unabated for six months. Vela claimed that the Serbs, who protested the new rules, were being persecuted and “ramping up militaristic rhetoric.”

